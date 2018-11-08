Come learn from industry experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Mentor Lounges

If you’re coming to Europe’s biggest B2B event for the mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, in January looking for expert one-on-one advice then we have good news for you!

CGX will bring its international series of Mentor Lounges to our show, where speakers and experts will be giving one-on-one advice in all areas of game development across leadership, tech, creative and industry initiatives.

Mentors and mentees wanted

If you want to learn from industry experts on anything from coding to art to studio management or are seeking advice on the next step in your career - sign up now!

We’re also looking for the very best mentors if you want to give back and share your expertise and advice in one on one mentoring sessions to help us change lives and build a more positive and knowledgeable industry. Apply here.

First-come, first-served

The Pocket Gamer Connects London Mentor Lounge will be held on 21st January 21 at 10AM. PLEASE NOTE: This is available to registered attendees of Connects London 2019 only.

Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis so don’t hang about - apply now!