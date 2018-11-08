News

Epic Games’ Fortnite builds up $350m in revenue on iOS
By , Staff Writer

Mobile players have spent more than $350 million on Epic Games' Fortnite on iPhone and iPad alone.

According to Sensor Tower, $55.4 million of that figure comes from just the last month, with a slew of Halloween-themed cosmetics undoubtedly an influence.

The figure represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared to September and was enough to rank Fortnite at tenth for spending across all apps. This includes beating out titles available on both Google Play and the App Store.

Calling all skeletons

The month of October also brought 3.9 million new players to the fold. The majority of downloads heralded from the US, which accounted for 38 per cent.

US-based players also make up 65 per cent of Fortnite’s 74.2 million download total on iOS.

The report follows Epic Games snapping up $1.25 billion in funding from seven new investors last month.

The funding parties include KKR, ICONIQ Capital, Smash Ventures, aXiomatic, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The interests of those companies range from technology and entertainment to sports, esports and live events. 

The slew of investors joins Tencent, Disney and Endeavour as minority stake owners in Epic Games, which remains under Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s control.

 


Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

