Outfit7 gives its billion dollar cat a true sequel with My Talking Tom 2

Outfit7 has launched an official sequel to its billion-dollar virtual pet franchise with My Talking Tom 2.

The release marks a major addition to a lineup of games that have proven immensely popular. Across the franchise, Talking Tom titles have racked up over eight billion downloads.

The company said that the first My Talking Tom is still being downloaded over one million times daily, with above 80 million monthly active users.

“Outfit7 has grown significantly in recent years, not just globally, but creatively as well. My Talking Tom 2 is the perfect testament to that,” said chief product officer Boris Dolenc.

Feline good about this

Talking Tom’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed, attracting a takeover by a Chinese chemical firm Jinke for a hefty $1 billion in 2017. Since then, the company has opened a new studio in Barcelona to create further games with the Talking Tom and Friends IP.

A movie adaptation of Talking Tom has also begun production under the lead of Assassin’s Creed producer Jean-Julien Baronnet.

With downloads and a valuation in the billions, it's no surprise Outfit7 made an appearance in our list of the Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018.