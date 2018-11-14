Pokemon Go developer Niantic teases new mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for 2019 release

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated location-based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and given it a 2019 release window.

The game was first revealed a year ago in November 2017 and at the time was given a 2018 release date.

The teaser trailer doesn’t give much detail on how Wizards Unite will play, nor does it show any actual gameplay. Instead, it shows a woman warping into an alley to catch a Golden Snitch with her wand, before then leaving.

According to the new website’s description, an event called the Calamity has occurred causing magic to appear across the Muggle world. Players are to be tasked with containing it before word of the Wizarding World gets out.

The Wizards Unite announcement comes shortly after Niantic launched Ingress Prime, a revamped version of the original Ingress that was launched back in November 2012. We caught up with Ingress lead engineer Scot Frank to discuss the studio's ambitions for the game.

In terms of licensed products, Wizards Unite marks the follow-up to the smash hit Pokemon Go. That title is estimated to have grossed over $2 billion to date.

With Harry Potter and the Wizarding World one of the hottest IPs on the planet, Niantic could have another huge success on its hands.