Bunch raises $3.8 million to develop its mobile video call app

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 15th, 2018 investment Bunch $3.8m
By , Staff Writer

Mobile group video chat developer Bunch has raised $3.8 million in a funding round led by London Venture Partners.

The Bunch mobile client allows up to eight users to voice or video call each other and launch multiplayer games together. The app doesn’t require direct work on the part of developers and works natively with mobile games.

The money raised will be used to expand user acquisition efforts and the developer platform. Besides LVP, investors included Founders Fund, Betaworks, North Zone, Streamlined Ventures and 500 Startups, among others.

Call me maybe

“A lot of us grew up playing PC games like Starcraft and Counterstrike with friends in the same room,” said Bunch co-founder and CEO Selcuk Atli.

“Most of the fun in playing these games with friends comes from the ability to laugh together and trash talk during the games,”

“With the rise of live mobile games like Fortnite and Roblox, younger gamers are trading in the large screens of their PCs and consoles for smartphones so they can play with their friends anytime, anywhere. We are building the chat application designed for them.”

Bunch is also developing a Presence SDK to integrate more involved features. The first game to integrate the middleware is cooperative sci-fi party game Spaceteam.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

