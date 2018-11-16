News

Magic Leap offering indie AR developers up to $500,000 through new Independent Creator Program

Magic Leap offering indie AR developers up to $500,000 through new Independent Creator Program
By , Staff Writer

Augmented reality staple Magic Leap has unveiled an Independent Creator Program to support small-scale AR developers.

The program is offering grants from $20,000 and $500,000 to indies making software for the Magic Leap One headset.

Indie support

Submissions opened yesterday and will remain open for the next 29 days, with applications closing on December 15th. Prospective applicants will need to lock down a publishing timeframe of 12 months or less.

Magic Leap is looking for submissions that take full advantage of the headset’s hardware. Developers will maintain full control of the project, code, IP and all earnings from their work.

Grants are expected to be handed out by February 15th 2019 at the latest.

The program is intended to help boost the amount of software available on the Magic Leap marketplace as the company slowly builds toward a consumer launch for its hardware.

You can find more details about the Independent Creator Program and apply on the Magic Leap website.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 7th, 2018

Mixed reality start-up Magic Leap scores another $461 million investment

News Aug 9th, 2018

Magic Leap One Creator Edition launches with $2,295 price tag

Feature Jun 21st, 2018

4 mixed reality design considerations from Magic Leap

News Dec 21st, 2017

Mixed reality start-up Magic Leap unveils first headset

News Oct 18th, 2017

Mixed reality firm Magic Leap raises $502 million in Series D funding

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.