Magic Leap offering indie AR developers up to $500,000 through new Independent Creator Program

Augmented reality staple Magic Leap has unveiled an Independent Creator Program to support small-scale AR developers.

The program is offering grants from $20,000 and $500,000 to indies making software for the Magic Leap One headset.

Indie support

Submissions opened yesterday and will remain open for the next 29 days, with applications closing on December 15th. Prospective applicants will need to lock down a publishing timeframe of 12 months or less.

Magic Leap is looking for submissions that take full advantage of the headset’s hardware. Developers will maintain full control of the project, code, IP and all earnings from their work.

Grants are expected to be handed out by February 15th 2019 at the latest.

The program is intended to help boost the amount of software available on the Magic Leap marketplace as the company slowly builds toward a consumer launch for its hardware.

You can find more details about the Independent Creator Program and apply on the Magic Leap website.