Westworld vanishes from app stores following Bethesda lawsuit settlement

The Warner Bros-published Westworld has been removed from app stores following a legal settlement with Bethesda.
The publishers behind Fallout: Shelter and Westworld, both created by developer Behaviour Interactive, have been in a legal dispute for months.
Shutting down
Bethesda accused Behaviour of using licensed code and trade secrets from its work on Fallout Shelter, calling Westworld a “blatant ripoff” in its lawsuit filed in June 2018. At the time, Warner Bros refuted the claims and called the accusations “baseless”.
Just over a week ago, the lawsuit between the two companies was “amicably resolved”, though the meaning of that conclusion was never stated.
Now it appears that one of the terms must have been the closure of Westworld.
The game's Twitter account announced the shutdown this week. The game has been removed from stores and will go offline on April 16th.
January 15, 2019
