Don't stop at mobile: Here’s how to cross platform lines at the PGC London Connects X Track

Pocket Gamer Connects London is only a weekend away as we approach January 21st to 22nd.

Today we’re looking at the Connects X track. Mobile might be the headline ticket at any Pocket Gamer Connects event, but no developer worth their salt should be ruling out the alternatives.

This track is for those looking to make the most of opportunities on the Nintendo Switch, or are getting shivers of excitement thinking of the potential in AR and VR technologies.

The Connects X track takes place on January 22nd.

Schedule

14:00: Your first stop for the afternoon should be the Connects X - Track Overview.

14:00: Raw Fury high priestess (yes) Andreea Chifu explains Cross-platform Publishing - Why and how? In our keynote session.

14:20: Here’s a primer on Voice games - an overview of an up-and-coming category with Doppio co-founder and CEO Jeferson Valadares.

14:40: Fanbytes’ Timothy Armoo presents The ethical hacker’s guide to winning with GenZ.

15:00: Chorus Worldwide founder and CEO Shintaro Kanaoya explains Porting to console - Why alternative platforms options matter.

15:20: Rusto CEO Sako Salovaara goes From mobiles to console & back to mobile in this session.

15:40: From comics to games… and a wheel of awesome! with Skybound EMEA general manager Mark Stanger.

16:00: Get into The business of immersive (AR/VR) games with RiseAngle CEO Kaveh Vahdat.

16:20: Resolution Games founder Tommy Palm explains How developers can bring AR games to the masses in 2019.

16:40: Check in on this speedpanel Exploring cross-platform play between VR and mobile featuring Antti Sartanen, Lari Unkari, Kim Haataja and Allan Stewart.

17:00: Amber Studios CEO Mihai Pohontu has 101 concepts for games innovation he’d like to share with you.

17:20: Wrap up your day with a panel on Future platforms - exploiting the possibilities with Marcus Pullen, Nancy Basi, Jon Hibbins, Christina Barleben, Harri Manninen and Simon Barratt.

Check out the full range of sessions, workshops and panels taking place this month with the full schedule. Make sure to secure yourself a place at PGConnect London over on our registration page here.