News

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 kicks off and promises to be our biggest and best show yet

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 kicks off and promises to be our biggest and best show yet
By , Senior Editor

Europe’s leading mobile games conference Pocket Gamer Connects London has kicked off its 2019 edition with around 2,500 attendees expected over January 21st and 22nd.

The event commenced with the Monetiser track as Bango VP of product marketing held his talk on ‘How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators’.

But that’s not all we’ve got planned of course, tracks this morning include Trade Trends and Game Changers Hyper-casual. Later we’ve got more tracks, including East Meets West, Live Ops Landscape, Show me the Money and Living Games.

If you’ve got a PGC ticket, you can also check out sister-events PC Connects and Blockchain Gamer Connects, taking place at the same venue!

If you aren’t sure what sessions to attend, you can check out the full PGC schedule right here.

Want a deeper insight into our speakers? You can read our interviews with the speakers ahead of their talks here.

Side events we have taking place today include Investor Connector, The Workshop Zone, SpeedMatch and the Very Big Indie Pitch. And don’t forget to check out the Big Indie Zone for some cool news games on the ground floor, and move upstairs to check out more companies in the expo area.

If you’re an indie, you can also rock up to the Journalist Bar this afternoon to give Pocket Gamer staff a look at your game.

Lastly, don't forget to network. It's a friendly industry so be sure to say hi (especially to the Steel Media team!).

We’ll wrap up the day’s proceedings with the Global Connects party, which takes place at the Amber Bar from 7:30pm till late.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jan 18th, 2019

Celebrating the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects London

News Jan 17th, 2019

Look to the clouds with this look at the Pocket Gamer Connects London Game Changers: Cloud Track

News Jan 16th, 2019

Everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects London

News Jan 16th, 2019

Here's everything you need to know for the Pocket Gamer Connects London Show Me The Money Track

News Jan 14th, 2019

Living the dream: A look into the Pocket Gamer Connects London Living Games Track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.