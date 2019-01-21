Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 kicks off and promises to be our biggest and best show yet

Europe’s leading mobile games conference Pocket Gamer Connects London has kicked off its 2019 edition with around 2,500 attendees expected over January 21st and 22nd.

The event commenced with the Monetiser track as Bango VP of product marketing held his talk on ‘How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators’.

But that’s not all we’ve got planned of course, tracks this morning include Trade Trends and Game Changers Hyper-casual. Later we’ve got more tracks, including East Meets West, Live Ops Landscape, Show me the Money and Living Games.

If you’ve got a PGC ticket, you can also check out sister-events PC Connects and Blockchain Gamer Connects, taking place at the same venue!

If you aren’t sure what sessions to attend, you can check out the full PGC schedule right here.

Want a deeper insight into our speakers? You can read our interviews with the speakers ahead of their talks here.

Side events we have taking place today include Investor Connector, The Workshop Zone, SpeedMatch and the Very Big Indie Pitch. And don’t forget to check out the Big Indie Zone for some cool news games on the ground floor, and move upstairs to check out more companies in the expo area.

If you’re an indie, you can also rock up to the Journalist Bar this afternoon to give Pocket Gamer staff a look at your game.

Lastly, don't forget to network. It's a friendly industry so be sure to say hi (especially to the Steel Media team!).

We’ll wrap up the day’s proceedings with the Global Connects party, which takes place at the Amber Bar from 7:30pm till late.