Three billion mobile gamers worth of data says that trivia and word games hold best week one retention

Trivia and word games boast the best retention rates after the first week of release when compared to other mobile games genres, according to Game Analytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc (pictured, main).
Comparably, kids and education games fared least favourably regarding retention by genre during the same period.
Hreninciuc gave a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects London called “Global Trends – Insights From 3 Billion Mobile Gamers”, which also took data from 60,000 games from the past calendar year.
Genre-specific
Regarding session length, casino and card games clocked in with the highest average in session time with over 30 minutes.
Hyper-casual games, on the other hand, tend to have lower session times.
Over the calendar year, retention rates tend to dip in the winter months as players try out new genres. However, session length tends to increase as people experiment with different styles of games.
