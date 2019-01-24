In Pictures: The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019

The second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight took place on Tuesday, January 22nd.
The ceremony celebrated the best in the mobile games industry, from the top games, developers and publishers, to the tools, tech and service providers providing the foundations for success.
Snap happy
Now that the dust is settling, we’ve got photos from the ceremony and networking drinks to share.
You can view a selection below and even more on our Facebook page (feel free to tag each other of course!).
For a full rundown of the winners on the night, head here.
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who attended the ceremony and post-Awards reception.
A big thank you also goes to our sponsors Game Insight, Lockwood Publishing, AppOnboard, Lab Cave and Playdemic, without whom the event wouldn't be possible.
