In Pictures: The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019

By , Senior Editor

The second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight took place on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The ceremony celebrated the best in the mobile games industry, from the top games, developers and publishers, to the tools, tech and service providers providing the foundations for success.

Snap happy

Now that the dust is settling, we’ve got photos from the ceremony and networking drinks to share.

You can view a selection below and even more on our Facebook page (feel free to tag each other of course!).

For a full rundown of the winners on the night, head here.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who attended the ceremony and post-Awards reception.

A big thank you also goes to our sponsors Game Insight, Lockwood Publishing, AppOnboard, Lab Cave and Playdemic, without whom the event wouldn't be possible.

Check out more photos on Facebook.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

