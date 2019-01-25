News

Appodeal brings free in-game ad monetisation plugin to Unreal Engine 4

January 25th, 2019 partnership Appodeal
Appodeal has cut a deal with Epic Games to release an in-game ad monetisation plugin on the Unreal Engine 4 marketplace.

The plugin enables the seven million-plus Unreal Engine developers to more easily integrate advertising solutions - an increasingly popular revenue stream on mobile.

It offers devs access to more than 60 ad demand sources and features analytics, A/B testing, user segmentation and cross-promotion capabilities.

Ad deal

“We’ve made great efforts to make the mobile ad market transparent and open to UE4 app developers,” said Appodeal CEO Pavel Golubev (pictured, main).

“We know that developers would rather spend their time doing what they do best - building games that conquer our minds. With this new upgrade, Appodeal simplifies ad monetisation management, freeing up developers’ energy and time, and increasing ad revenue.”

The news comes just as Epic acquired Agog Labs and 3Lateral in what looks to be a big year for the company's business on all fronts.


