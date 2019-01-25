Hothead Games takes a step into the third-party publishing business

Canadian mobile developer Hothead Games has opened a third-party publishing division.

The Big Win Sports and Kill Shot studio is looking to partner with free-to-play developers and is offering to provide financial support, alongside consultation on analytics, marketing, monetisation and gameplay mechanics

Shooting stars

While most of Hothead’s games have been mobile shooters, developers are free to pitch whatever genre they like. Developers will retain full IP rights while Hothead holds onto publishing rights.

Hothead Games has self-published dozens of its own games so far and now aims to pass on that experience to smaller studios.

“Because Hothead has built our own publishing infrastructure to support our internally developed games, we know first hand how complex it is to develop, publish and support a live ops mobile game,” said Hothead director of publishing Gregan Dunn (pictured, main).

“We have every skill set required to make a game a success based on our experience with our own games. We are immensely excited to use our expertise to support up-and-coming developers and help them achieve the success they deserve.”

Dunn added: “Nothing matters more to us than the developers we choose to partner with and the games that they’ve poured their blood, sweat and tears into. We know what it’s like to be in their shoes, and we are just as committed to their success as they are.”