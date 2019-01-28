Chinese owner of RuneScape developer Jagex considers sale of RuneScape developer

Jagex owner Fukong Interactive is considering the sale of the RuneScape developer after reporting losses for its overall business.

As reported by our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz, Fukong reported losses of $69.6m in the first half of 2018. Losses from January to September diminished slightly to $64.5m, but still well down from the $10m during the same period the year prior.

As a result, Fukong has issued a regulatory statement to the Chinese financial market that it is planning a major reorganisation. As part of that, it is considering the full or partial sale of Jagex, a company it purchased in 2016 for $300 million.

Further investment expected

The RuneScape developer remains bullish despite the news. A statement from the company said it has seen five years of consistent growth, while its publishing and mobile initiatives have positioned it well for further growth.

"A sale of assets is one of multiple routes Fukong Interactive has available as it restructures and, by making this initial statement to the market, Fukong can now begin exploring such options,” read a statement from Jagex.

“Whatever the outcome of Fukong’s restructure, Jagex continues to execute on our short-term and long-term strategies for the RuneScape franchise, which has seen five years of consistent growth, delivered lifetime revenues of $1 billion, and now has player membership at an all-time high driven by our living games approach and a successful first move to mobile with Old School RuneScape.

“Jagex has never been in better shape and the year ahead will see further investment in the organisation as we expand our talent base to create and deliver significant new content for our players, build on our Jagex Partners third-party publishing initiative, in addition to increasing our presence in mobile sector with RuneScape itself.”