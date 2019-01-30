FanAI acquires esports analytics and middleware firm Waypoint Media

Audience analytics company FanAI has acquired Waypoint Media.
Waypoint Media runs a number of tools and middleware that FanAI will now be able to integrate into its own fan data operations, including a Twitch middleware API, player tracking platform Raven and URL shortener.
The esports tech start-up was purchased for an undisclosed price and sees one of Waypoint’s three employees - chief product officer Kevin Hsu - move into FanAI’s fold as head of ad tech.
The move seems a natural fit for FanAI, which also deals in player data analysis to secure sponsors within the esports space.
"Combining forces with FanAI is a perfect fit," said Hsu. "We work with the same client base and have complementary solutions to the same problem.
The full version of this story first appeared over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?