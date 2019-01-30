News

FanAI acquires esports analytics and middleware firm Waypoint Media

By , Staff Writer

Audience analytics company FanAI has acquired Waypoint Media.


Waypoint Media runs a number of tools and middleware that FanAI will now be able to integrate into its own fan data operations, including a Twitch middleware API, player tracking platform Raven and URL shortener.


The esports tech start-up was purchased for an undisclosed price and sees one of Waypoint’s three employees - chief product officer Kevin Hsu - move into FanAI’s fold as head of ad tech.


The move seems a natural fit for FanAI, which also deals in player data analysis to secure sponsors within the esports space.


"Combining forces with FanAI is a perfect fit," said Hsu. "We work with the same client base and have complementary solutions to the same problem.


The full version of this story first appeared over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.


