FanAI acquires esports analytics and middleware firm Waypoint Media

Audience analytics company FanAI has acquired Waypoint Media.

Waypoint Media runs a number of tools and middleware that FanAI will now be able to integrate into its own fan data operations, including a Twitch middleware API, player tracking platform Raven and URL shortener.

The esports tech start-up was purchased for an undisclosed price and sees one of Waypoint’s three employees - chief product officer Kevin Hsu - move into FanAI’s fold as head of ad tech.

The move seems a natural fit for FanAI, which also deals in player data analysis to secure sponsors within the esports space.

"Combining forces with FanAI is a perfect fit," said Hsu. "We work with the same client base and have complementary solutions to the same problem.

The full version of this story first appeared over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.