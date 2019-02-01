News

UK's Sumo Digital acquires Red Kite Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 1st, 2019 acquisition Red Kite Games
Sumo Digital 		Not disclosed
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Sheffield-based games firm Sumo Digital has announced the acquisition of work-for-hire specialist Red Kite Games.

No figure has been placed on the deal, but this is the third such purchase that Sumo has made since going public at the end of 2017.

Red Kite Games joins CCP Newcastle and The Chinese Room, which the Sheffield firm bought in January and August 2018 respectively.

Red Kite will continue to exist under its own brand but is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumo Digital.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

