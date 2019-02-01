UK's Sumo Digital acquires Red Kite Games

Sheffield-based games firm Sumo Digital has announced the acquisition of work-for-hire specialist Red Kite Games.

No figure has been placed on the deal, but this is the third such purchase that Sumo has made since going public at the end of 2017.

Red Kite Games joins CCP Newcastle and The Chinese Room, which the Sheffield firm bought in January and August 2018 respectively.

Red Kite will continue to exist under its own brand but is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumo Digital.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.