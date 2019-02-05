Charity fundraiser Dog Jam aims to raise money for homeless dogs by making games

Finnish games developer Unicorn Pirates Studio is set to host a three-day Dog Jam to support the Animal Friends shelter charity look after some 800 homeless dogs.

The European Union claims there are estimated to be 100 million abandoned and stray cats and dogs across the continent.

The Dog Jam will support Animal Friends’ efforts to care for a small portion of these animals, with all money raised going directly to the charity.

The game jam aims to raise at least €1000 ($1141.45) for the abandoned animals and Unicorn Pirates Studios is urging fellow developers to participate in the appeal.

Puppy love

To register for the game jam, a small fee of €5 is being asked for. This money will all go to the Animal Friends shelter in Cakovec, Croatia, where currently all the dogs reside. Any other donations raised by the Dog Jam will go to rescue operations, including medical attention, rehoming efforts and feeding costs.

The charity fundraiser will take place from Friday, March 1st 2019 to Sunday, March 3rd 2019 at Unicorn Pirates’ office in Etelä-Haaga, Helsinki.

You can donate to the cause by visiting the Dog Jam charity page. Further information about the fundraiser can be found on the official events page.