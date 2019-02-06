News

Real-money competition platform Flashbreak launches with $2 million in seed funding

Publishing and real-money competition platform Flashbreak has raised $2 million in seed funding.

The San Francisco and Paris-based start-up received the bulk of this capital from VC firms Alven and Kima Venture.

The crux of Flashbreak involves a daily (excluding weekends) 10-minute gameshow with live commentary a la HQ Trivia. Three 90-second long rounds see players compete in a quick-fire race for high scores, with real-money prizes at stake.

Off-season

These shows will feature both in-house games as well as third-party titles - which is where Flashbreak’s role as a publishing platform comes into play.

The idea is that players will want to put in practice for the daily show and will purchase the full game to get some training in. Flashbreak hopes this will give its platform value by exposing games to a new audience.

Flashbreak will be paid for by the developers of featured games on a cost-per-install basis.


