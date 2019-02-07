Registrations for developer conference Develop: Brighton 2019 are now live

UK games industry conference Develop: Brighton has opened registrations for the 2019 event.

Last year the developer event welcomed over 2,000 professionals for a host of talks, indie showcases and networking opportunities.

Develop: Brighton will take place over three days, beginning on Tuesday, July 9th 2019 and running until Thursday, July 11th 2019 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 10th the event’s new Develop: Star Awards will recognise the best talent and games within the industry. This takes place of the usual Develop Awards and will be run by event organiser Tandem Events.

Discount code

Any PocketGamer.biz readers looking to attend can get a 10 per cent discount off the Super Early Bird rate, which in itself is 35 per cent off the standard price.

Use the code QHZDBW by Wednesday, April 3rd 2019 to get the discount.

A final call for speakers has gone out for those interested in hosting talks at the show. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, February 13th. Anyone from the development community is encouraged to sign up.