News

Gaming Istanbul celebrates its fourth birthday in Turkey's billion-dollar gaming market

Gaming Istanbul celebrates its fourth birthday in Turkey's billion-dollar gaming market
By , Staff Writer

Gaming Istanbul wrapped up its 2019 four-day show by highlighting further growth for Turkey’s games scene.

The event, designed to be “the gaming bridge of Eurasia”, invited a number of major international players to grace its hall in its fourth year including Playstation and HP Omen.

From January 31st to February 3rd, Gaming Istanbul provided regional and global PR support for local and international exhibitors, alongside networking and sales opportunities with a variety of publishers, retailers and hardware producers.

“Since 2016, Gaming Istanbul has been acting as a hub for internationally renowned gaming brands willing to engage with the booming Turkish and MENA region markets,” branding and marketing communication manager Meriç Eryürek told PocketGamer.biz.

Bring in the billions

Eryürek added that this year has been a particularly productive year for the Turkish games industry. According to the Turkish Ministry of Trade, gaming export figures reached $1.05 billion, while the country’s games market closed 2018 at $1.2 billion.

In 2017, Turkey’s mobile market brought in $372.4 million. We don’t currently know 2018’s platform-specific share, but it’s likely the last 12 months have seen the mobile market grow further.

“Turkey has a huge and growing gamer population of almost 31 million active players, a significant part of them choosing mobile platforms," said Eryürek.

"The Turkish developer scene is fairly young, with ambitious and flexible studios who are aiming for the worldwide market with mobile and PC games, as well as console."


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Dec 7th, 2018

Gaming Istanbul 2019 announces PlayStation and HP OMEN as exhibitors

News Feb 7th, 2019

Registrations for developer conference Develop: Brighton 2019 are now live

News Jan 18th, 2019

Celebrating the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects London

News Jan 17th, 2019

The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 [UPDATE]

News Jan 16th, 2019

Everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects London

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies