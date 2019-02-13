News

Ubisoft partners with Mozilla for new bug detecting AI Clever Commit

Ubisoft partners with Mozilla for new bug detecting AI Clever Commit
By , Staff Writer

Ubisoft has teamed up with Mozilla to create a coding assistant AI technology that will help make programmers aware of new bugs when implementing new code.

Yves Jacquier, head of Ubisoft La Forge, unveiled the partnership at this year’s DICE Summit in Las Vegas, who said Ubisoft would work alongside web browser firm Mozilla to further develop the technology.

Named Clever Commit, the prototype was first launched last year by Ubisoft’s Montreal research lab under the name Commit-Assistant.

Ubisoft Montreal and Concordia University have been testing the AI for over a year. The aim of the technology is to help identify and fix any bugs that could potentially harm Ubisoft’s player base.

Very excited

“We are very excited to work with Ubisoft and to contribute to the development of Clever-Commit. Fixing bugs is a time-consuming and resource-intensive process,” said lead of Firefox release and quality management Sylvestre Ledru.

“Even more so for large and complex bodies of code like browsers and triple-A games. By incorporating Clever-Commit into our developer workflow, we will improve Firefox’s code-writing process by spotting bug patterns and flagging past patches earlier, at a stage when fixing a bug is a lot cheaper than upon release.

“This in turn will allow us to ship even more stable versions of Firefox and provide even better browsing experiences to Firefox users.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

as News Jan 15th, 2018

Ubisoft and Ketchapp eye China mobile market with Tencent deal

as News Apr 25th, 2017

Ubisoft partners with Tencent and Playcrab for China-focused Might & Magic strategy game

as News May 20th, 2016

Ubisoft and Ourpalm partner to make mobile Assassin's Creed MMO for China

as News May 12th, 2016

Ubisoft and Lilith Games partner to bring Assassin's Creed to Soul Hunters

News Feb 5th, 2019

Pocket.watch launches new games division and aims to partner with famous YouTubers

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies