News

Pokemon Go update will add new AR camera functionality

Pokemon Go update will add new AR camera functionality
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go is set to receive a new augmented reality photo mode named Snapshot.

Previously players were only able to take photos of the pocket monsters once they had encountered them in the wild. With this new update, trainers will be able to take images of their favourite pokemon at any time as long as they have captured it.

The feature has been long-requested by fans and has been in development since last year. Niantic said users would be able to start using the new photo mode “soon”.

Pokemon Snap

“We’ve been inspired by the incredible photos trainers have taken in AR+ mode and exploring new ways to further bridge the digital and physical worlds through Niantic’s enhanced AR technologies,” said Niantic product manager Ryuta Hiroi.

“With the addition of GO Snapshot in Pokemon Go, millions of trainers worldwide will soon be able to experience a whole new level of augmented reality power, connecting with their favorite pokemon in the real world like never before."

Last month Pokemon Go developer Niantic picked up two awards at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2019 in association with Game Insight. It took home Best Live Ops for Pokemon Go and another for the Best Technological Innovation for the Real World Platform.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News May 30th, 2018

Pokemon Go captures 800 million downloads

as News May 30th, 2018

Slate of new pokemon games set for Nintendo Switch and mobile

as News May 29th, 2018

Pokemon Company profits almost halve to $81 million

News May 22nd, 2018

Pokemon Sun and Moon content coming to Pokemon Go

1 as News Sep 21st, 2016

Pokemon GO aiming for release in China, says Pokemon Company's CEO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies