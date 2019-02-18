News

Save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle with Super Early Bird prices this week

Save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle with Super Early Bird prices this week
By , Editor

If you're planning to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th and 14th 2019, there will never be a more affordable time to buy your tickets than right now.

To say thank you for believing in us and booking your tickets before we’ve even revealed a single speaker ahead of the event, our Super Early Bird prices offer a massive discount on the full ticket price.

You could save up to $500 on every single ticket - just make sure to sign up before midnight this Thursday, February 21st.

Seminars, indies, pitches and party

We’ll release more event details in the weeks to come, but you can be sure that Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 will once more present a world-class conference schedule featuring hundreds of the foremost authorities and biggest brands in gaming sharing their insights with the audience.

You’ll also find Big Indie Pitch contests for mobile and PC, the Big Indie Zone and our legendary Global Connects party.

Be super early and save

Sign up before Super Early Bird prices end on Thursday and save up to $500 as our way of saying thank you for believing in us. This is the absolute lowest cost of entry to the event and prices will only go up from here… book now! 

Speak and save even more

The only way your show tickets could cost any less is if they were free! Which is just one benefit to speaking at the event. Drop us a line using this form today to find out more.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Jan 9th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects lands in Seattle in 2019 - speakers required!

News Sep 21st, 2018

Up to $500 discount on Pocket Gamer Connects London ends today!

News Jan 18th, 2019

Celebrating the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects London

News Jan 17th, 2019

The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 [UPDATE]

News Jan 16th, 2019

Everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects London

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies