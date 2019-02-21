News

Report: Apple wants to combine Mac, iPad and iPhone development with new SDK

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Apple wants developers to be able to make on build of a game or app that will work across its entire range of tech by 2021.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg, which says the California-based tech giant is working on an initiative called Marzipan which will allow creators to build software once and have it compatible with its Mac computers as well as its iPhone and iPad mobile devices.

Coming soon?

Applications will have to be submitted twice, once to the mobile App Store and again to the Mac storefront, but the actual build itself will be the same.

This SDK could be in the hands of software makers in June, when Apple holds its annual developer conference.

We've already seen Apple trying to position its technology as the solution to all user needs - look no further than the iPad Pro 'What computer?' ad, which saw a kid not know what a computer was because, apparently, Apple's top-tier tablet does everything a laptop or desktop is required to.

For more on the story head to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

