Join deltaDNA’s free webinar on how to make profitable games in 2019

On March 6th and 7th analytics specialist deltaDNA will be hosting a free webinar entitled ‘How to Make Profitable Games in 2019’.

The webinar is targeted at developers looking to optimise their pre-launch development strategy and give their games the best chance of achieving long-term profitability.

It’ll be hosted by deltaDNA CEO Mark Robinson, who will highlight the state-of-the-art practices in using data to minimise the risks associated in making games, as well as showing industry trends drawn from the extensive deltaDNA dataset which demonstrate that the games industry is evolving into a predictable and sustainable one.

Topics that will be covered during the free webinar include:

  • In-App Purchase (IAP) trends 2016 vs. 2018
  • Shifting business models in the Top 100 grossing games
  • How to manage sustainable growth
  • Game portfolios and advanced cross-promotion
  • The importance of accurate Lifetime Value (LTV) modeling

To grab your spot for the webinar you’ll need to register beforehand. The available time slots are:

Wednesday, March 6th, 7pm to 8pm GMT - Click here to register
Thursday, March 7th, 11am to 12pm GMT - Click here to register

Make sure to register soon so you don’t miss out!

DeltaDNA has been providing fast and powerful analytics tools and insight to the games sector’s leading publishers and developers since 2010, including Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix Montreal and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

At the heart of the deltaDNA offering is the analytics platform, gathering deep and rich player data on 100 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Complementary engagement tools make the analytics actionable, ad management tools afford unrivaled data granularity, and in-house experts from the insights consultancy team provide industry-leading advice and benchmarking.


