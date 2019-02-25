News

Activision Blizzard and EA bosses Kotick and Wilson appear on Top 100 Most Overpaid CEOs list for a second time

Activision Blizzard and EA bosses Kotick and Wilson appear on Top 100 Most Overpaid CEOs list for a second time
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The chief execs of both Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts once again have the dubious honour of appearing on activist group As You Sow's Top 100 Most Overpaid CEOs list.

This initiative has been running for five years now, with the 27-year-old-corporate responsibility non-profit calculating how overpaid CEOs are by looking at their salary, the ratio between that and the average compensation of the company's workers as well as how many shareholders vote for the chief exec's pay.

Big paycheques

Activision Blizzard boss Robert Kotick charts at 45th, with a reported $28,698,375 compensation. That's 306 times the average wage of workers at his company, meaning the average Activision Blizzard employee makes $93,785 per year. 92 per cent of shareholders voted to approve Kotick's salary, but As You Sow calculates that the CEO is overpaid to the tune of $12.8m.

Kotick's compensation has actually dropped $4.4m since his first appearance, on the 2018 Most Overpaid CEO list, where the exec was down as being paid $33.1m, an excess of $20.5m.

Meanwhile, EA boss Andrew Wilson appears at the No.98 post on the 2019 list with a compensation of $35.7m. 97 per cent of shareholders approved the CEOs pay, which is 371 times that of the average Electronic Arts worker - in the region of $96,303.

For the full story head to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Feb 17th, 2014

Nintendo, Sony, EA and Ouya all bound for Game Connection America 2014

News Apr 4th, 2018

UK games companies reveal gender pay gap

as Job News Feb 22nd, 2019

Huge layoffs strike staff at Australian studio EA Firemonkeys

1 Comment & Opinion Feb 19th, 2019

Why Activision Blizzard’s mobile strategy is between a rock and a hard place

News Feb 18th, 2019

US labour organisation pens open-letter to games developers urging unionisation

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies