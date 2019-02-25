News

Hatch partners with network operator Sprint for 5G game streaming

February 25th, 2019 partnership Hatch
Game streaming service Hatch is moving into 5G with US mobile network Sprint.

The Sprint-Hatch relationship will see the game streaming service run on Sprint’s first-of-its-kind 5G service in select US cities.

While Hatch ideally wants players to run its service through 5G networks, it stresses that the platform will also work through wifi. Months of testing on 4G connections are said to have proven the streaming service capable in less-ideal network scenarios.

Hatch previously made a similar partnership in Germany, where Deutsche Telekom offered free data for game streaming on its network.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sprint, whose vision and leading role innovating consumer experiences on 5G make them an ideal partner as we begin bringing Hatch and the cloud gaming revolution to the US," said Hatch vice president for commercial partnerships Nick Thomas.

"We can't wait to give Sprint 5G customers a great gaming experience - and a great consumer use case for the power of 5G."

Sprint 5G strategy vice president Bryan Fries added: “Hatch is an outstanding partner because with their technology we'll be able to show how 5G will literally change the game. “

Hatch left open beta in the UK, Ireland and Nordic countries last November. The service is currently free but is set to launch an ad-free premium subscription in the coming year.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

