News

Interactive trivia title In or Out offering prize pool of $1 million

Interactive trivia title In or Out offering prize pool of $1 million
By , Staff Writer

Ripkord.tv’s interactive trivia mobile game In or Out is offering a prize pool of $1 million for its newest contest’s overall winner.

Starting from February and culminating in March players will have the chance to take part in the competition, with $100,000 given away each week to winners.

The firm claims the prize pool is the biggest giveaway for an interactive mobile game show. Rival app HQ Trivia has previously given hundreds of thousands of dollars away to winners.

Rikord.tv was founded in 2018 and promises “interactive social engagement” paired with the “best of traditional game shows”. Currently, five shows appear on the app: Raise the Bar, In or Out, Word Up, Fast Facts and The Hunt.

Going big

“Nobody’s done anything this big in the live social games space, and we are going big, offering players a chance at winning over $1 million dollars every month,” said Ripkord.tv CEO Todd Peterson.

“It’s a huge prize pool, and, with the way In or Out! is designed, our players start with a 50 per cent chance of winning something right from the start, which is better than just about any other traditional game show or competition out there. Combine that with the fact that our games don’t require you to be a trivia genius, and you can see what makes us the go-to for competitive online game shows.”

Players must be over the age of 18 and live in either the US or Canada (not including Quebec). Ripkord.tv is available to download across iOS and Android devices.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

1 Comment & Opinion Feb 11th, 2015

Using SimilarWeb Pro to analyze the performance of top Trivia games

Interview Aug 8th, 2014

Question time: How two men and a robot are transforming the trivia genre

1 News Feb 6th, 2019

Real-money competition platform Flashbreak launches with $2 million in seed funding

News Dec 21st, 2018

Pokemon Go dev Niantic opens $1m Beyond Reality Developer Contest for AR games

Job News Dec 19th, 2018

Gameloft acquires SongPop trivia game maker FreshPlanet

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies