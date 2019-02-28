News

Former Big Indie Pitch winner Squeelings launches on Android completely free

Former Big Indie Pitch winner Squeelings launches on Android completely free
By , Staff Writer

E3 2017 Big Indie Pitch winner Squeelings has launched on Android devices in the US completely free.

A Squeeling is a colourful creature that cuddles with its kind for warmth. They have extremely suggestive emotions, so when banded together with sad or grumpy Squeelings the whole pact feeds off the negativity.

The player's aim is to keep the group happy by working on the best combo hugging strategy. There are currently 300 levels available to play.

No monetisation

Squeelings has been in development for a number of years but due to the developer’s VR commitments it was pushed back.

The title was intended to incorporate a free-to-play model, however the title has been released with no ads, no in-app purchases and is free to download.

Squeelings developer E McNeill said the current strategy is to see if the game goes viral and potentially do something more with the game depending on its success.

“I had to spend a lot of time working on Squeelings and this pervasive niceness definitely had an effect on me, always leaving me in a better mood,” Squeelings developer E McNeill told PocketGamer.Biz.

“Devs who work on violent games or horror games sometimes report extra stress or even having nightmares and Squeelings was kind of the opposite of that.

"I felt more relaxed and more kind. My hope is that the game will have the same effect on players. In these times, I feel like a lot of people could use something like that in their lives.”

You can check out Squeelings on Google Play.

The next Big Indie Pitch will take place at GDC 2019 on March 19th. It'll be followed by BIPs at GameDevDays (April 11th) and Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle (May 13th to 14th).

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

Interview Sep 19th, 2018

The surprising successes of PC-based Android gaming platform BlueStacks

News Aug 13th, 2018

Google Play now warning Fortnite fans that the game isn’t on its Android store

1 News Aug 3rd, 2018

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney labels Google Play 30% revenue share “disproportionate” as Fortnite bypasses Android store

News Jul 31st, 2018

Battle royale hit Fortnite may bypass Google Play for Android release

News Jul 17th, 2018

App Store and Google Play game revenues hit combined $26.6 billion in first half of 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies