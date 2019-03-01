News

Merchandise outfit Numskull launching a new games publishing business

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Video games merchandise firm Numskull Designs - part of the Rubber Road Group - has revealed it is going to be trying its hand at publishing.

The newly-announced Numskull Games is to be headed up by Martin Defries (pictured), the co-founder and former managing director of indie label Rising Star Games. He departed the company in August 2018 after 14 years following its purchase by Thunderful Group.

Before that held roles at both PlayStation Europe and Ocean Software.

This new publishing venture will be offering services including sales, marketing, finance and distribution. The firm is also looking to bring digital games that are already out to physical retail, making it a competitor for the likes of 505 Games and Sold Out.

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

