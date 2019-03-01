Merchandise outfit Numskull launching a new games publishing business

Video games merchandise firm Numskull Designs - part of the Rubber Road Group - has revealed it is going to be trying its hand at publishing.

The newly-announced Numskull Games is to be headed up by Martin Defries (pictured), the co-founder and former managing director of indie label Rising Star Games. He departed the company in August 2018 after 14 years following its purchase by Thunderful Group.

Before that held roles at both PlayStation Europe and Ocean Software.

This new publishing venture will be offering services including sales, marketing, finance and distribution. The firm is also looking to bring digital games that are already out to physical retail, making it a competitor for the likes of 505 Games and Sold Out.

