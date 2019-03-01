News

Activision Blizzard highlights risk factors for negative impact of its job cuts on financial performance

Activision Blizzard highlights risk factors for negative impact of its job cuts on financial performance
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Publishing giant Activision Blizzard has said that it is concerned about the potential negative effect the eight per cent workforce cull that it announced last month could have on its business.

In its annual report 10-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, published on February 28th, Activision Blizzard is compelled to warn investors of any risk factors that may impact its financial performance.

Potential negative effects

Much of this section is devoted to fairly typical concerns it has reported before, including the company not being able to deliver popular games consistently, its dependence on a small number of franchises, managing its own growth and the potential for legal proceedings.

This time, however, Activision Blizzard has said one potential risk factor is that it might not be able to "realise the expected financial and operational benefits" of the job cuts it announced alongside its most recent financial results. Furthermore, the publisher has said that the cuts could actually "negatively impact" its business.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for more on the story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 13th, 2019

Activision Blizzard to cut eight per cent of workforce despite "record revenue"

Job News Feb 11th, 2019

Report: Activision Blizzard set for hundreds of layoffs

Job News Feb 15th, 2019

Activision Blizzard shuts down King’s San Francisco studio as it focuses on European development

News Feb 13th, 2019

Activision Blizzard: "Mobile is a top priority for us"

News Feb 13th, 2019

Candy Crush maker King's revenue up in 2018 to $2bn, touts $100m ads business

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies