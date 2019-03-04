News

Cultist Simulator will make a terrifying transition to mobile this spring

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 4th, 2019 partnership Playdigious
Weather Factory 		Not disclosed
Cultist Simulator will make a terrifying transition to mobile this spring
By , Staff Writer

Weather Factory’s card-based supernatural management title Cultist Simulator is coming to mobile this spring.

The studio’s first game, which sees players use simple card mechanics to gradually stare further into the abyss and commune with dark gods, arrived on PC in May last year.

The port will be handled by Playdigious and will be priced at $6.99.

100,000 sacrifices

Cultist Simulator found a successful niche on PC when it launched last year. Within a fortnight, it sold 40,000 copies and then went on to sell 100,000 by the end of the company’s first year.

In a blog post celebrating that 100,000 sale milestone, Weather Factory co-founder Alexis Kennedy revealed plans to grow the studio and transition the company into working on multiple projects at a time.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

as Feature Feb 25th, 2019

How hard is it to bring a PC hit like Human: Fall Flat to smartphones anyway?

News Feb 13th, 2019

Human: Fall Flat will land feet-first on mobile with a little help from 505 Games and Codeglue

News Oct 28th, 2015

Klang Games partners with Tilting Point to publish ReRunners

News Sep 12th, 2014

Conscious Coupling: Zoink and Image & Form create a publishing partnership

News Feb 28th, 2019

Updated: Publisher Playdius rebrands as Dear Villagers

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies