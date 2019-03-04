News

Meet Activision Blizzard, EA, Microsoft and more at Game Connection America 2019

By , Staff Writer

Game Connection America returns on March 18th to 22nd with a new five-day format.

The event is bringing networking opportunities to San Francisco with a host of big-name attendees. Expect to rub shoulders with everyone from Activision Blizzard and EA to Microsoft and Ubisoft.

For the full list of attendees and more information on how to get involved, check out Came Connection America at its official site here.

Making connections

Game Connection America 2019 will take place during the same week as GDC. The first two days will be held at Oracle Park, with the final three occurring at the Tabletop Tap House at 175 4th St, San Francisco.

If you’re thinking of heading to Game Connection America 2019, be sure to take note: PocketGamer.Biz readers can get 10 per cent off with the code “gca19pgamer”.

And while you’re out at GDC, make sure to keep up on the hottest parties around by checking out our ultimate GDC 2019 Party Guide.


