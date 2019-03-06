News

Free half-day blockchain games summit near GDC

Free half-day blockchain games summit near GDC
By , Editor

If you want to find out more about the blockchain and how it's changing games forever, then you won't want to miss this FREE half-day seminar on Tuesday, March 19th, just a few minutes' walk from GDC.

In a series of seminars and panel discussions, Blockchain Games Next will unite blockchain developers - and anyone interested in finding out more about the technology - with leading platform partners in the sector.

This mini-summit is all about celebrating successes and exploring the potential offered by blockchain for games, as well as diving deeper into some of the technical aspects.

Join us for a lunchtime meet-and-greet before hearing from an amazing array of pioneering professionals already working in the space:

  • Alex Amsel, Valerian Capital
  • Brett Seyler, Forte Labs
  • Chen Haozhi, Cocos-BCX
  • Dylan Jones, Refereum
  • Jeffrey Zirlin, Axie Infinity
  • John Linden, Mythical Games
  • Justin Sun, TRON
  • Ling Huabin, Cocos2d-X
  • Mickey Maher, CryptoKitties
  • Roy Liu, TRON
  • Sebastien Borget, Pixowl
  • Tony Pearce, Reality Clash
  • Vlad Tomko, Blockchain Cuties

To round out the day, there will be another opportunity for informal networking over drinks.

Whether you already work in the sector and want to further your knowledge, just want to find out more about blockchain, or make those essential new contacts, book out Tuesday March 19th, from 1pm to 7pm in your schedule now.

Blockchain Games Next is free to attend, but places are limited. To avoid disappointment, book now!


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Feb 25th, 2019

Blockchain Games Next - Free Half-Day Mini-Summit During GDC - 19th March

News Apr 27th, 2018

Blockchain Gamer Connects San Francisco speakers: The third wave

News Jul 17th, 2018

Win a chance to pitch your blockchain game to investors free, $15,000 prize pool

News May 18th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects welcomes 850 games industry professionals for biggest San Francisco event yet

News May 11th, 2018

17 reasons why you need to be at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco next week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies