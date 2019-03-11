Glu Mobile steps into the social casino game with Real Celebrity Slots

US games developer Glu Mobile has moved into the social casino genre with the release of its latest title Real Celebrity Slots.

The celebrity tie-in venture sees an array of Hollywood A-listers appear across the machines, including Britney Spears and Mariah Carey. Music from the singers’ catalogs will play in the background while themes based off the songs are incorporated too.

Other features include a tournament mode as well as daily quests for players to fulfill. Special events will also run from time to time, with more stars due to be added in future.

Partnering with celebrities

Partnering with celebrities is not unusual for Glu as the company previously joined with Kim Kardashian in 2014 for her mobile debut, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Subsequently the free-to-play title went on to become the firm’s most successful game generating almost $220 million from 67 million downloads.

It’s also had some less successful outings with celebrities such as Katy Perry and Britney Spears in the past, with the company pivoting away from those big deals in recent years and finding success with games such as Design Home, Covet Fashion and MLB Tap Sports Baseball.

Real Celebrity Slots is available to download in the US, Canada and Australia for iOS devices after being in soft launch since December 4th, 2018.