News

Supercell’s Brawl Stars hits up $150 million in first three months

Supercell’s Brawl Stars hits up $150 million in first three months
By , Staff Writer

Supercell’s Brawl Stars has made over $150 million from global player spending in three months, according to Sensor Tower.

The multiplayer mobile title was Supercell’s first new game in over two years and has grossed on average close to $1.7 million per day since launching in December 2018. By February, Brawl Stars had generated $100 million from worldwide player spending alone.

The US led the way for sales with an estimated $33 million, equal to 22 per cent of total revenue. South Korea followed in second with $22.5 million spent or 17 per cent of the overall figure.

Interestingly for the month of February, South Korea took the top spot for monthly revenue bringing in approximately $11.4 million while the US placed second with $9.1 million. It could be a sign that much of the game’s future success lies in the Asia markets.

75 million downloads

Brawl Stars has been downloaded more than 75 million times in its 90-day lifespan. Again the US accounted for the largest proportion with 8.7 million installs, while Brazil trailed in second with 7.7 million.

In January 2019, Brawl Stars became the first new mobile game to break into the top 10 chart for worldwide revenue since NetEase’s Fantasy Westward Journey in June 2018.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

1 News Mar 5th, 2019

Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years

1 News Feb 12th, 2019

Brawl Stars scores $110 million in two months

News Jan 15th, 2019

Supercell’s Brawl Stars racks up $63m in its first month

News Jan 11th, 2019

Clash Royale leads the way as Supercell takes $1.4 billion in revenue from 2018

News Dec 19th, 2018

Brawl Stars nets Supercell over $5 million in opening week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies