WeQ launches influencer marketing agency for campaigns on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok

Mobile advertising and branding company WeQ has launched a new influencer agency to help create social media marketing campaigns for developers and brands.

Named WeQ Influencers, the initiative will support campaigns across channels such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The agency will be led by former Live.me senior director Elena Kutsopal and Playcom chief sales officer Olga Wese.

WeQ believes that the influencer market will receive $10 billion in investment for endorsed ads in 2019. To help the firm stand out it will be offering a focus on tracking, attribution and KPI-driven results to help clients reach 100 million users.

Impactful

“WeQ Influencers leverages our market expertise to deliver the most impactful and scalable influencer campaigns for global brands,” said WeQ managing director Markus Malti.

Co-MD Kutsopal added: “By bringing our mobile marketing expertise and deep knowledge of social media platforms to WeQ Influencers, we can help brands and app developers engage with high quality consumers across a wide array of key markets, through a fully transparent marketing approach - even by allocating conservative budgets, as we think this channel should be affordable to everyone.”

Last August WeQ’s chief product officer Steffen Wachenfeld spoke about how app development could change with the implementation of new GDPR rules.

You can learn more about influencer marketing at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th.


