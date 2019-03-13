Ousted Vungle CEO Zain Jaffer takes his former company to court for $100 million

Former Vungle CEO Zain Jaffer is looking for reinstatement or damages after being cleared of child abuse and sexual harassment charges.

Jaffer was arrested in October 2017 following abuse and assault charges against a number of family members, including his then one-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. Upon his arrest, Vungle dismissed him and appointed a new CEO.

But in July of last year, the charges against Jaffer were dropped. Bloomberg reports prosecutors had concluded that Jaffer had suffered a psychotic episode due to a mixture of prescription drugs he was receiving, during which he assaulted his father and children.

Red-handed redemption

Jaffer is now filing a lawsuit against Vungle over his dismissal. His attorney Joann Rezzo said that he'd like his job back, the law that protects citizens who have been cleared of criminal offences only allows for monetary damages.

Rezzo claims Jaffer has suffered harm worth at least $100 million - though the amount of compensation is not specificed in the complaint.

The former Vungle CEO’s lawyers have cited a similar case where an insurance salesman was awarded $20 million, despite admitting to assaulting his partner but having avoided a criminal conviction.