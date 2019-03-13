News

AppOnboard Studio is a new codeless toolkit for creating app demos

By , Staff Writer

Mobile demo and analytics firm AppOnboard has unveiled a new toolset to give developers a no-code route to creating app demos.

AppOnboard Studio is pitched as a quick and easy way for developers to rapidly mock up and create lightweight app demos and prototypes, using their own assets to build apps within the software’s design tools.

The toolset should also make it easier to share and distribute these demos via social channels or SMS.

AppOnboard Studio is currently in early access to select partners. Developers can request access to the tool through AppOnBoard’s website here.

Builder on board

“AppOnboard Studio enables anyone with an idea and creative assets to build an app demo,” said CEO and co-founder Jonathan Zweig

“Our easy to use tool-set completely eliminates all barriers of entry to app development, whether it be the cost or availability of engineering staff or the knowledge of how to code. It is truly a product that takes you from art to app”.

Google product manager Ben Frenkel added: “AppOnboard has been a meaningful source of Google Play Instant launches.

“We are very excited about the launch of AppOnboard Studio and the role it will play in simplifying the development of Google Play Instant apps.”

Following a $30 million funding round, AppOnBoard has eyes on expansion and is looking at opening new locations in London and Seoul.

You can find out more aboutt user acquisition on the Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, which takes place on May 13th and 14th.


