News

Lucky for some: Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle’s 13 conference tracks

Lucky for some: Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle’s 13 conference tracks
By , Editor

The international series of B2B events for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to the USA on May 13th and 14th.

This year, the conference and expo comes to Seattle for the very first time - and in another first for North America, it will be joined by a partner event entirely dedicated to the PC games industry, PC Connects. Your ticket will get you into both events.

The seminar schedule spans both days with an unprecedented amount of insight and expertise for all games industry professionals. We'll reveal the full schedule in the run-up to the event but for now, here are the conference tracks for Seattle.

Pocket Gamer Connects

 

You can read more about some of the amazing speakers that will take to the stage in Seattle in our earlier speaker announcements here and here.  

PC Connects

Expo, indie pitches, investors and more

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is about more than the 13 conference tracks and 125 speakers across two shows. There will be 1,000 delegates from 500 companies as well as the vibrant expo space and Big Indie Zone, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, the Investor Connector and fringe activities such as the notorious Global Connects Party for after-hours networking.

Save $250 - book now!

Early Bird prices are still available, meaning you could save up to $250 - book now!

Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Mar 14th, 2019

EA, East Side Games, Spry Fox and Nexon M to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

News Mar 8th, 2019

What's at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle this May?

News Feb 21st, 2019

NBCUniversal Media, NCsoft, and NetEase confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

News Feb 18th, 2019

Save up to $500 on Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle with Super Early Bird prices this week

News Jan 9th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects lands in Seattle in 2019 - speakers required!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies