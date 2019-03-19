25 years of the IGDA brings about new board members

The IGDA is celebrating its first quarter-century anniversary with a new board line-up.

Industry veteran and Zenimax’ MMO studio founder Lucien Parsons has been appointed as chair of the IGDA’s board of directors, after joining the board in 2017. Hans ten Cate takes on the role of treasurer, while

New appointees include former Big Huge Games producer Sylvia Cristina Amaya and Daglow Consulting Group founder Marta Daglow.

Renee Gittins continues on as secretary, while Kongregate CEO Emily Greer likewise resumes her role as vice-chair.

Boarding party

“Over the past year, the IGDA has acted on its goal to support developers from all walks of life by extending its reach into new parts of the world and creating communities where they can discuss issues that are important to them and our players,” said executive director Jen MacLean, in a statement.

“Our new board of directors will carry that mission forward throughout 2019 as we expand on 25 years serving game developers from all around the globe.”

Greer took on the role of vice-chair following the departure of David Seltzer late last year.

We spoke to executive director MacLean last November following high-profile studio closures and growing calls for unionisation. At the time, she claimed the modern industry is in both the “best of times” and the “worst of times”.