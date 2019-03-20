GDC 2019: Music is going to be more important as mobile games get more immersive, Laced and Cord chief says

Music will become more important in mobile games in future, says the CEO and founder of Laced Records and Cord Worldwide Danny Kelleher.

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz sibling-site PCGamesInsider.biz, the exec pointed to games like Tencent and Activision's Call of Duty Mobile - shown off at yesterday's Unity event - representing iOS and Android games becoming more ambitious than what many associate with mobile titles.

"If you're playing Candy Crush you don't need to have this amazing soundtrack, but when you start getting more immersive games and stuff like the quality of - not necessarily Call of Duty - but other titles that are coming in to be more immersive, you want to keep that player actually completely entwined with what the game is and what they are doing rather than having Spotify on in the background and playing the game," said Kelleher.

"Over the next few years, with how mobile gaming is going, music is should and will be a big part of it. That's definitely something we're approaching about."

Head of audio Alistair Lindsay added: "People in the mobile industry say that people just turn the music off. The question is do they turn the music because off because it's shit or because it's been thrown on and probably some production library music the studio has got. It's not working with it. It's about working with companies so that users don't turn the music off. It's an interesting thing."

Cord Worldwide and Laced Records were bought by Keywords Studios back in April 2018.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here.