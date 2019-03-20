GDC 2019: Google advises a 25 megabit internet connection for Stadia

Google's new cloud streaming platform Stradia will require a 25 megabit internet connection for 60 frames per second gameplay at 1080p.



Reported by Kotaku, Google’s vice president Phil Harrison also revealed that the Stadia system will adjust its output based on your bandwidth. This means that those that live in locations with lesser connections will still be able to access Stadia, though the resolution will be much lower.

Google has been testing the technology since late last 2018, when the company streamed Assasin’s Creed Odyssey to devices through its Project Stream initiative.

Stream if you want to go faster

“To get 1080p, 60 frames per second, required approximately 25 megabits per second,” said Harrison.

“In fact, we use less than that, but that’s where we put our recommended limit at. But with innovations that we’ve made on the streamer side and on the compression side since then, when we launch, we will be able to get to 4K but only raise that bandwidth to about 30 megabits per second.

“So if you have less bandwidth, we’ll give you a lower resolution. We do a lot of that for you in the background, and we will only offer up the appropriate bandwidth for the infrastructure that you have.”

Alongside the streaming platform, Google detailed its new first-party studio headed up by former Ubisoft and EA executive Jade Raymond.

