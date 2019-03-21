News

GDC 2019: Firelight Technologies releases FMOD Studio 2.0

GDC 2019: Firelight Technologies releases FMOD Studio 2.0
By , Staff Writer

Games audio software provider Firelight Technologies has released its 2.0 update for its FMOD Studio.

FMOD is a game audio solution that features an authoring tool and sound engine that runs across all game devices.

With this set of tools, creators can build adaptive audio and play it in-game using the FMOD Studio audio engine. It boasts a creative workflow that lets users overcome challenges with interactive experiences while being able to make changes to the sound in real-time.

Firelight Technologies has been working with game audio for 17 years and contains a wide user community worldwide.

Major milestone

“The release of 2.0 is a major milestone in our journey of innovation as we strive to create the definitive solution for adaptive audio“ said Firelight Technologies CEO Brett Paterson.

“Our vision of truly interactive development is a reality today for game developers”

Firelight Technologies be attending GDC where they will be meeting users and partners to discuss the launch.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Feb 8th, 2018

Mobile tones: The audio tool and service providers pushing the sound of smartphone gaming

News Mar 21st, 2019

GDC 2019: Mobile performance platform HeadSpin partners with NetEase

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: ARM launches Android analysis tools via ARM Mobile Studio

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Unity acquires texture streaming tools firm Graphine

News Mar 15th, 2018

YoYo Games to hand out free licences for GameMaker Studio 2 during GDC

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies