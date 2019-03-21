GDC 2019: Firelight Technologies releases FMOD Studio 2.0

Games audio software provider Firelight Technologies has released its 2.0 update for its FMOD Studio.

FMOD is a game audio solution that features an authoring tool and sound engine that runs across all game devices.

With this set of tools, creators can build adaptive audio and play it in-game using the FMOD Studio audio engine. It boasts a creative workflow that lets users overcome challenges with interactive experiences while being able to make changes to the sound in real-time.

Firelight Technologies has been working with game audio for 17 years and contains a wide user community worldwide.

Major milestone

“The release of 2.0 is a major milestone in our journey of innovation as we strive to create the definitive solution for adaptive audio“ said Firelight Technologies CEO Brett Paterson.

“Our vision of truly interactive development is a reality today for game developers”

Firelight Technologies be attending GDC where they will be meeting users and partners to discuss the launch.

