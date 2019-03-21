News

GDC 2019: Denuvo launches anti-cheat solution for games and esports

By

Denuvo has launched an anti-cheat solution to combat cheaters across games and esports.

Owned by Irdeto, Denuvo is providing a new solution that combines machine learning and hardware security - provided by Intel and AMD - to stop cheaters. The technology has no impact on gameplay experience, while its reporting methodology promises that developer’s workflow is never impacted.

The product runs on binary as opposed to the source code, which many competitors do, as well as been designed to not interfere with debuggers, instrumentation tools, or profilers.

No one likes a cheater

“Cheating ruins video games for honest players,” said Denuvo managing director Reinhard Blaukovitsch.

“This can lead to lower game traffic and shrinking revenues for game publishers. Cheating also has a major impact on the esports market, where significant prizes are on the line. It’s time to level the playing field.

“The launch of our anti-cheat solution, as well as our involvement in the Esports Integrity Coalition, underpins our commitment to eliminating cheating in both video games and esports.”

