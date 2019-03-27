News

Newzoo: Games are leading the augmented reality charge

Newzoo: Games are leading the augmented reality charge
By , Staff Writer

Gaming makes up 25 per cent of all AR downloads on iOS, according to Newzoo’s new AR and VR Driving Opportunities for Mobile Gamingreport which takes a dive into the current state of these immersive technologies in games.

While claiming virtual reality is largely limited on mobile - with a little more push on PC and console - AR meanwhile is said to have found a larger degree of support and compatibility.

Out of all categories finding use in Augmented reality, gaming was the most popular. 25 per cent of all AR software installs on iOS were games.

Pokemon Go still boasts the lion's share of all AR gaming on mobile. The full report reveals that two-thirds of all mobile AR gamers have fired up Niantic’s hit.

Reality check

But while AR is growing in gaming, the tech is still limited in reach. Neither Apple nor Google can boast a majority of devices capable of even running the features required for AR games.

“Support for the official development kits from Apple and Google (ARKit and ARCore, respectively) is still limited. In September 2018, 26 per cent of active devices were able to use either SDK," said Newzoo head of market analysis Candice Mudrick.

“Google, in particular, has to optimize the kit for specific devices and currently supports a set of more than 100 devices. That might seem reasonable, but there were more than 7,000 Android models in use in that same time period.”

Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 5th, 2019

Newzoo: Mobile gamers are more receptive to brands than non-gamers

News Apr 20th, 2017

Over 190 million smartphones currently on the market are VR-compatible

as News Nov 2nd, 2018

Newzoo's drops 2018 global games industry revenue forecast by $3 billion

News Oct 10th, 2018

Advance snaps up majority stake in games analytics firm Newzoo

News Jun 27th, 2018

Mobile is the most popular platform for gaming, but the least for paying customers

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies