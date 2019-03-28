The Elder Scrolls: Blades swings into Early Access

Bethesda Game Studios has released its highly anticipated action RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades into Early Access.

Breaking the news via its official Twitter page, Bethesda noted that invites to join the program are being sent out over email. The Blades beta has been confirmed to be playable on both iOS and Android.

Players interested in getting their hands on the game can still sign up through Bethesda’s website right here.

Progress carried over

Along with this, the official FAQ for Blades states that users are not constrained to any NDAs during the beta period. On top of this, all progress and in-game purchases will be carried over once the game officially launches.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference in 2018. The title is currently slated to release in early 2019.

As part of our #TES25 celebration, we're excited to announce that The Elder Scrolls: #Blades is officially in Early Access!



Ready to play? We're inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite.



Here's the updated FAQ: https://t.co/TZsYW4pnJy pic.twitter.com/2reothr8Zs — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) March 27, 2019

Bethesda’s will be looking to replicate the success it achieved with its previous mobile release, Fallout Shelter. The vault simulator generated an estimated $93 million in revenue within three years of launching.