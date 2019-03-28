News

The Elder Scrolls: Blades swings into Early Access

By

Bethesda Game Studios has released its highly anticipated action RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades into Early Access.

Breaking the news via its official Twitter page, Bethesda noted that invites to join the program are being sent out over email. The Blades beta has been confirmed to be playable on both iOS and Android.

Players interested in getting their hands on the game can still sign up through Bethesda’s website right here.

Progress carried over

Along with this, the official FAQ for Blades states that users are not constrained to any NDAs during the beta period. On top of this, all progress and in-game purchases will be carried over once the game officially launches.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference in 2018. The title is currently slated to release in early 2019.

Bethesda’s will be looking to replicate the success it achieved with its previous mobile release, Fallout Shelter. The vault simulator generated an estimated $93 million in revenue within three years of launching.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related. You can follow him on Twitter @Forde999

