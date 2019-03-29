News

Tencent is readying to test another streaming platform Start in China

By , Staff Writer

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent is reportedly opening up a brand new cloud streaming service called Start for beta testing in the region.

That's according Tech Web - as spotted and translated by KrAsia - which reports that a new website is live to register to be a tester for Start, with tests to start in the near future in Shanghai and Guangdong.

The site also notes that Tencent is hiring for a number of cloud-related games jobs, including engineers for Mac and iOS, Windows and Android.

