Twitch Prime members can grab up to a year's worth of Nintendo Switch Online

By , Staff Writer

Twitch Prime subscribers will now be able to get a new perk with their membership.

A free year of Nintendo Switch online will now be added to Twitch Prime subscriptions through a two-step process.

Normally, the subscription would cost $19.99 for anyone who wants to play online with their Nintendo Switch, but both new and ongoing Twiitch Prime users will be able to get in on this deal.

The two-step step process for redeeming the full year of Switch online is done by redeeming a 3-month subscription sent to Prime users, followed by another 9-month subscription sent to them after 60 days.

While this seems a bit much to redeem a full year of the service, the process may prevent some users from gaming the system and claiming the full year without fully committing to Twitch Prime. It's a great benefit either way, as Twitch Prime comes free with Amazon Prime anyway.

Those that have Amazon Prime will also be able to partake in this deal since Twitch Prime is also part of Amazon Prime, so more people will be able to redeem the offer.

Subscribers will have until September 28, 2018, to redeem the three-month subscription of Switch Online, and January 28th, 2020 to redeem the nine-month subscription of the service.

This story was originally published on InfluencerUpdate.biz.


