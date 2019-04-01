Gameloft partners with humanitarian charity CARE for “Stronger Together” Dragon Mania Legends event

Gameloft has partnered with global poverty non-profit CARE to run a special “Stronger Together” charity event in Dragon Mania Legends.

The developer has enlisted three influencers - Annie LeBlanc, Bobby Duke Arts and The LaBrant Fam - to create unique dragon designs, which players will be able to vote for through donations to CARE.

Gameloft will donate 100 per cent of the revenue raised through this event to the humanitarian organisation, with a minimum total donation of $50,000.

Dragon force for good

“Our games allow players to do extraordinary things, and that extends to the way we want to support important causes,” stated Damien Marchi, VP Marketing and Communications at Gameloft.

“The Stronger Together event is giving fans the power to have a positive impact on the world by making their game moments count. And we can’t wait to see all their dragons entering the Arena to fight poverty, hand in hand with CARE.”

Corporate Partnerships Director at CARE France Nathalie Rosselot added: “We are delighted to join forces with Gameloft, a global leader in mobile gaming. With their community of millions of players, we feel how stronger we can be in our fight against poverty.

“We felt a lot of positive energy at Gameloft, with a strong commitment to design a great event for players, with a real impact on people we are helping.”